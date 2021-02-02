White Deer Pike -- Asa P. Smith, Jr., 71, from White Deer Pike, passed away with his family by his side on Friday, January 29, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born February 6, 1949 in Lewisburg, he was the son of the late Asa P., Sr. and Naomi I. (Sampsell) Smith.

Asa attended Milton High School. He worked for Susquehanna Supply Company for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his friends and family. He was a member of a hunting club.

He is survived by his three daughters: Sherri M. Smith, of Milton, Susan M. McLean, of Maryland, and Regan L. Nowell, of Northumberland; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers: Rodney Sampsell, of Florida and Timothy Smith, of Milton; and one sister: Rhonda L. Schack, of Lewisburg.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Robin Smith.

The family is planning a sendoff this spring at his home.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com