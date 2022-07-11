Picture Rocks — Arthur R. Karge, 81, of Picture Rocks died Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at his home.

Born August 11, 1940 in Laporte, he was a son of Raymond and Ruth (Foust) Karge.

Arthur served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and had a passion for WWII history. He was employed at Young Industries, Muncy, and retired in 2009 after having worked there for over 40 years.

An outdoor enthusiast, Arthur enjoyed gardening, and meticulously maintaining his lawn and property. He was a member of Route 405 Church of God, where he served as a church elder for many years.

Surviving is his companion, Ann McMahon of Hughesville; a son, Philip Karge of Williamsport; a daughter, Gale (Jeff) Shalongo of Sunbury; and a grandson, James Shalongo.

In addition to his parents, Arthur was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Carol Karge; and four brothers, Raymond Karge, Lynn Karge, Leo Karge, and Harold Karge.

The family will hold a memorial service on Monday, July 18, at 11 a.m., in the Route 405 Church of God, 7008 Rt. 405, Montgomery, with Pastor Kevin Redesky officiating. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 18 at the church.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to Route 405 Church of God, 7008 Rt. 405, Montgomery, PA 17752.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Arthur Karge as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

