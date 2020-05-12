Jersey Shore -- Arthur F. Robison, 85, of Jersey Shore, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital, Wilkes-Barre.

He was married to the late Adeline Jane (Harbach) who had passed away in 1982.

Arthur was born on March 7, 1935 in Harrisburg and was the son of the late Arthur P. and Ruth M. (Jacobus) Robison. He graduated from Jersey Shore High School. Arthur served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He then worked at SCI Dallas, Pa. and retired in 1999.

Arthur was a member of the Trinity Episcopal Church in Jersey Shore, life member of Jersey Shore Billy O Brandt VFW Post 5859, Jersey Shore George Pepperman American Legion Post 36 and Nittany Farm Museum-Centre Hall, member of Fraternal Order of Police, 40 & 8; Masonic 232 Knights Templar of Lock Haven, Blue Knights Police Motorcycle Club, Pride Motorcycle Club, Legion Honor Guard, Scottish Rite, Prison Pistol Club, Labelle Masonic Order and Citizen Hose Co.

Arthur is survived by three sons; Paul A. Robison (Georgia Fourlas) of Phoenix, Arizona, James J. Robison (Michelle) of Spotsylvania, Virginia and John R. Robison (Elizabeth) of Fredericksburg, Virginia, two daughters; Ruth Ann Bower of Nanticoke and Laurianne Hynes (Donn) of Hollywood, Maryland, seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by one brother; Robert Robison, one great-grandchild and longtime companion; Carolyn Germak.

There will be a public viewing 9 – 11 a.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore where the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Jersey Shore Cemetery.

Due to present circumstances, the public will be allowed to pay their respects to the family in group turns of 25. Please remember that masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Citizens Hose Co., 1212 Locust St., Jersey Shore, PA 17740.

