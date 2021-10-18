Montoursville -- Arthur “Art” E. Zimmerman, 91, of Montoursville died on October 13 at home which he shared with his daughter, Lane Bower.

Art had the nicknames Farmer Z, Speedy, and Pappy.

Art was the son of the late Herman and AnnaBelle Haines Zimmerman, He was born on August 21, 1930 in Williamsport. He grew up in South Williamsport and always said it was the best neighborhood because you had everything -- the river, mountains, Shemp’s Acres, the community hall, and friends to hang out with. Art graduated from South Williamsport High School in 1948 and Williamsport Technical Institute (now Pennsylvania College of Technology) on the GI bill for mechanical drawing in 1957. Art worked as a draftsman in the area for various companies, and retired in 1993. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War and was stationed in Germany 1952 - 1954.

Art was a lifetime member of Leroy O. Buck VFW Post #7863 in Duboistown. He was a member of the Eugene Grafius American Legion Post #104 in Montoursville. He was a social member of the Polish Club in Williamsport, also he was a member of the Williamsport Brewers Guild.

In 1957, he married Phyllis Hampton Bower. They were married almost 50 years until Phyllis’ death in 2007. They owned and operated a strawberry farm on Heshbon Road then retired from it in 1996. They sold off most of the farm in 2006, and moved in with their daughter, Lane.

Art loved the farm and working with his hands. He kept a huge garden on Heshbon Road, and was working up until just recently completing the growing season. Art was known for his delicious corn and huge cherry tomatoes that he grew from seed. He was known for giving away tomato plants and vegetables to friends and family every year. His daughter always said, “I’m spoiled. I won’t eat any other corn or tomatoes except my Pappy’s.”

Art also loved sports, especially football. He played football as a guard for South Williamsport. He enjoyed watching Penn State and the Steelers with his daughter. Although he would not declare himself a fan of either, he would complain about their mistakes or bad calls. He would have been a wonderful football coach, and knew the game inside and out. He would complain about players tackling each other incorrectly then would fly all over the room demonstrating proper technique. He also loved baseball and softball, and played softball in his younger days. He enjoyed watching the college softball world series and the Little League softball series with his daughter. He especially enjoyed following the South Williamsport Softball team that made it to the World Series in 2018.

Art also loved hunting and fishing, and in recent years expressed the loss of his hunting and fishing buddies. More recently, he took up kayaking and fishing with his newer friends.

After his daughter retired a few years ago, they were practically inseparable. They would take off in the car, have breakfast at one of their many hangouts, and set off on their next adventure in North Central Pennsylvania. Art loved Pennsylvania. He always said, “Why go anywhere else when you have everything here?”

He and Lane would frequently spend evenings taking local drives checking out the deer and sunsets. Art enjoyed a good craft IPA. He even took up home brewing, and was always looking forward to exploring another microbrewery. Art liked to keep busy outside or sit in his pavilion enjoying an IPA during all the seasons. Everybody said Art was an amazing giant in a slight stature. People who had the chance to meet him always remarked how they loved his company.

Art was predeceased by his parents, his wife, a sister, Betty Taylor, brother Ned Zimmerman, and nephew Scott Taylor. He is survived by his daughter, Lane Bower, nephew, Lance Zimmerman (Susan) of South Williamsport, great nephews, Jason Taylor (Kara) of Selinsgrove and Austin Taylor (Megan) of Canonsburg; great-great nephews, Gavin and Grayson Taylor of Selinsgrove, and a niece-in-law Georgia Taylor of Pittsburgh. Last but not least his “Kitty Buddy” Shadow, who followed him everywhere.

Memorial contributions may be made to your charity of choice. An open house will be held at their home this Spring. A perfect time, because that time was his time to think about his garden.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crouse Funeral Home.

