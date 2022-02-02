Muncy -- Arnold “Arnie” Lee Rider, 82, of Muncy died Monday, January 31, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.

Born March 20, 1939 in Sullivan county, he was a son of the late Albert S. and Mabel Ione (Bennett) Rider. On March 11, 1960, Arnie married the former Martha L. Cipriani and together they celebrated nearly 62 years of marriage.

Arnie attended Hughesville High School, he then served honorably in the United States Air Force as an aircraft mechanic. Arnie worked at the former Sprout-Waldron, now Andritz for 38 years before retiring, and was a member of the Quarter Century Club. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening. Arnold was also very fond of feeding his birds and squirrels.

Surviving in addition to his wife Martha are daughter, Lisa K. Hall and her partner Terry Lepley, of Muncy Valley, and her four children, Eric E. Hall and his wife Tanya, Josh Hall and his wife Cassie, Erin E. Hall Frantz and her husband Kevin and Jodi K. Hall Brumwell and her husband Chase; daughter, Tracy Rishel and her husband Jeff, of Picture Rocks and their daughter, Tiffany Smith Nosel and her husband Tyler; son, Scott Rider Matthews and his husband Jeff, of Altoona; and 11 great-grandchildren, Jensen, Scarlett and Hazel Hall, Dylan, Alivia and Sylvia Frantz, Bryson Charles, Emerson and Everlyn Brumwell, Deagan Sheets and Barrett Nosel.

In addition to his parents, Arnold was predeceased by one brother, Albert Rider.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Burial will be held privately in Pleasant Hills Cemetery, Hughesville.

Memorial contributions can be made in Arnie’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project, online at woundedwarriorproject.org.

