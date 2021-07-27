Williamsport -- Arlene M. (Williamson) Tubbs, 91, of Williamsport passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Rose View Center.

She was married on June 28, 1949 to the late Wilbur A. Tubbs, who passed away in 1996.

Arlene was born in Williamsport on March 27, 1930 and was the daughter of the late Earl and Esther (Schlesinger) Williamson. She had worked at the Williamsport Hospital for over 50 years in housekeeping and retired in 2002. She was a member of the Tabernacle Baptist Church, Williamsport and enjoyed gardening, cross words and word searches.

Arlene is survived by one son; William L. Tubbs (Nancy) of Williamsport, one daughter; Donna Rae Kelley (Michael) of Camden, Delaware, three grandchildren; Joseph, Kevin and Nicholas Kelley and five great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother; Earl Williamson, Jr. “Butch” and one sister; Martha Evens.

There will be a public viewing 10 – 11 a.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021 at the Tabernacle Baptist Church, 911 W. Third St., Williamsport where the funeral will begin at 11 a.m. Pastor Joel Long will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport.

Send condolences at www.jamesmaneval.com.

