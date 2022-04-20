Muncy -- Arlene M. Edwards, 77, of Muncy passed away Monday, April 11, 2022.

Born in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late Roscoe C. and Eleanor S. (Sixx) Yagel.

Arlene was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed fishing, gardening, her cats, listening to music, her family, and actor Sam Elliott. She graduated from Muncy High School, and the former Williamsport Area Community College with a degree in Nursing. She retired from Geisinger in Danville.

She is survived by two daughters, Janette L. (Rick) Parkin of Virginia, and Annette A. Shutt of Danville; a sister, Pat A. (Larry) Andrews of Muncy; a brother, Ken S. (Judy) Yagel of Williamsport; a granddaughter, Belinda A. Shutt; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Arlene was preceded in death by her brother, Ross Yagel and her son-in-law Donald Shutt.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville, with Rev. Glenn E. McCreary officiating. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 23 at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

