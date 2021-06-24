Muncy -- Arlene Lucille Bartlow, 95, of Muncy died Monday, June 21, 2021 at her daughter’s home surrounded by her family.

Born May 5, 1926 in Muncy, she was a daughter of the late Norman W. and Susan J. (Bartlett) Millheim. She and her husband, Walter L. Bartlow, celebrated 54 years of marriage before his death in 2000.

Earlier in life, Arlene worked at the former Montgomery Mills. After marriage she “went fourth and multiplied” and enjoyed spending her time raising and caring for her six children.

She was a member of St. John Lutheran “Brick” Church, Montgomery.

Arlene was fond of crafts, reading, being outside gardening and planting flowers. She enjoyed giving gifts to others. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are four daughters, Nancy (Harry) Newman, of Hughesville, Norma (Norman) Egli, of Clarkstown, Dena White (Wally Bohner), of Muncy and Velvet Bartlow (Jim Mendler), of Hughesville; a sister, Jeanette Kreppnneck, of Milton; 13 grandchildren; and 75 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Daniel Bartlow; a daughter, Vicki Campbell; and four grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 29 at the St. John Lutheran “Brick” Church Cemetery, Rt. 405, Montgomery, with Rev. Dan Cale, pastor of Evangelical Friends Church, officiating.

If friends so desire memorial contributions’ in Arlene’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Arlene Bartlow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



