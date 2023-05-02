South Williamsport, Pa. — Arlene A. Eck, 97, of South Williamsport passed away peacefully into eternal life on Sunday morning April 30, 2023 in her home.

She was born in Hanover, New Hampshire on September 24, 1925 to Timothy and Adele (Bora) LaPan. Arlene was a graduate of West Lebanon High School in 1943. Upon graduation, she held various jobs, including one at Lunt’s Silversmith in Greenfield, Massachusetts where she worked on airplane yokes destined for WWII bomber aircraft. Her pen-pal since high school and husband-to-be, Eugene, may have benefited from her work there, since he served as a top turret gunner on a B24. They were married on February 12, 1946, her parents' 23rd anniversary.

Arlene's life's work and greatest joy was caring for her husband and their 11 children, which nurtured a wonderful close family relationship and filled many photo albums. She was a lap swimmer and avid reader, worked crossword puzzles, loved music, and played the organ. She enjoyed traveling and her favorite vacations were trips to see family and one to the Hawaiian Islands. Arlene took pleasure in writing letters, even to friends in town. Her notes and letters on bits of paper will be remembered by her children as part of her charm.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 76 years, Eugene J. Eck, Jr., her daughter Kathleen (Eck) Jameson, her son-in-law Russell Bobkoskie, and her brothers and sister Nelson, Norma, Gordon, and Theodore.

Surviving are her children and their families; Linda (Russell deceased) Bobkoskie of Johnstown, Pa., Don (Anita) Eck of Cohocton, N.Y., Carol (Dave) Shire of Niagara Falls, N.Y., Phyllis (Steve) Frey of Partlow, Virginia, Steve (Becky) Eck of La Vista, Nebraska, Gail (John) Nordlof of Milton, Wisconsin, Sharon (Jan) Faust of South Williamsport, Pa., Joyce (Roman) Szymberski of Milton, Wisconsin, Cyndi (Mike) Mussina of Williamsport, Pa., and Michael (Ruth) Eck of Clarks Summit, Pa.; Cheryl (Kenneth) Chandler, Annette (Timothy) Zell, Danielle Marx, Laurie (Scott) Trute, Amanda (Bill) Becker, Jeremy (Amanda) Shire, Donald (Sandy) Jameson, Stephen Frey, Heather Frey, Rachel (Brad) Soeder, Christopher (Stephanie) Eck, Jennifer (Jason) Breitwieser, Bruce (Michelle) Nordlof, Jennifer (Brad) Eckerdt, Jaimie (Luke) Dewey, Eric Faust, Ian Faust, Tim Eck, Todd (Shanna) Simpson, and Chad (Jennifer) Simpson; great grandchildren Harlan and Ira Chandler, Veronica & Savanna Johns, Owen Zell, Kyhlian Rossell, Selena (Timothy) Merrick, Nicholas, Gretchen, and Ethan Marx, Shyloh, Gabriel, Scout, and Larkin Shire, Landon Jameson, Kennedy and Nolan Soeder, Gabe and Addison Eck, Jaden and Jalen Breitwieser, Kristy Tiesher, and Kathryn Simpson, Jered, Caz, and Adrianna Simpson; great-great grandchildren Madilynn and Elliot Wang, Oliver Czinka, Leo Merrick, and River Simpson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 800 W. Central Ave., South Williamsport PA 17702, at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023, with Rev. Glenn McCreary officiating. She will be interred at Resurrection Cemetery, Montoursville, Pa.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements. Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to share a memory or sign a register book.

The family will provide the flowers. Tribute donations may be made to either Susquehanna Health Foundation for the benefit of Susquehanna Family Hospice, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport PA 17701, or to St. Lawrence Catholic Church, c/o St. Boniface Church, 326 Washington Blvd, Williamsport PA 17701.

