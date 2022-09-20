Williamsport — Arista J. Huffman, 62, of Williamsport died peacefully, Saturday, September 17, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born March 11, 1960 in Jersey Shore, she was a daughter of the late Arthur Augustus and Maxine Arista (Hoover) Miller.

Arista attended Jersey Shore High School and worked as a caregiver and babysitter for many years. She was a member of the Williamsport Assembly of God Church and was a teacher in their children’s ministry. Arista enjoyed going to Bingo as often as possible, and collecting many different “knick-knacks.” She was a girl-scout leader. Above all else her family was the most important part of her life and spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband of 30 years, Daniel Paul Huffman, whom she married Nov. 30, 1991, three daughters Sirena M. Paulhamus (Michael) of Ft. Belvoir, Virg., Rebekah A. Fraley (Dylan) of Williamsport, and Kelsey M. Goudy (Phillip) of Williamsport, nine grandchildren Gabby, Hannah, Naomi, Jonah, Aria, Trent, Kaylianna, Alijah, and, Olivia, and expecting soon a 10th grandchild, a brother John Miller of Williamsport, many nieces and nephews, and a caretaker of Todd and Rose for many years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers Arthur Jr, William, Dale, and Harry Miller.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2022 at Williamsport Assembly of God Church 1230 Sherman St. Williamsport. Burial will follow in Jersey Shore Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. at church.

A luncheon will be held at Williamsport Assembly of God Church, following the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Williamsport Assembly of God, 1230 Sherman St. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com.

