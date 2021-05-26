Allenwood -- Ardith E. Wilkins, 73, of Allenwood, formerly of White Deer, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center.

Born October 24, 1947 in Muncy, she was the daughter of the late Millard and Kathryn (Tilburg) Koch. On October 16, 1965 she married Ralph M. Wilkins and they shared 48 years of marriage until his death on January 25, 2014.

She was a 1965 graduate of Milton High School and earned an Associate's Degree in Accounting from the former Williamsport Area Community College. She was the tax collector for White Deer Township and had worked at Farm and Home Oil Company, Watsontown, for many years. In recent months she was attending the Community Christian Church of Allenwood.

She was very fond of Civil War history and volunteered at the Union County Historical Society. She portrayed the widow Catherine Smith at various events in the area, including Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Days. Ardith found pleasure in traveling as she was able, particularly with her friends and the "Lakehouse Ladies." She also enjoyed flowers and gardening, baking, reading, and the company of her cat. The highlight of her life was spending time with her grandchildren and attending their activities and sporting events. She was a devoted grandmother and was very proud of her grandchildren.

​Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law: Bruce M. and Rachel Wilkins of Watsontown, and three grandchildren: Haydn, Alayna, and Cooper Wilkins.

Preceding her in death besides her parents and husband was a brother, Raymond Heim.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021 at Community Mennonite Fellowship Church, 2985 Broadway Road, Milton where a Life Celebration will be held at 7 p.m. with Pastor Timothy Darling officiating. Burial in Highland Cemetery will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ardith's memory may be made to Pure Joy Missions, 316 Golf Course Road, Milton, PA 17847.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown. To share a memory or send a condolence to the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.