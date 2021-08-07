Muncy -- Ardene Daley Judd, 84, of Muncy died Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the Gatehouse, Williamsport.

She was born April 30, 1937 in Lewisburg, the only daughter of the late Joseph A. and Sara E. (Murray) Daley. On July 26, 2007 she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Robert A. Judd.

Ardene was a 1955 graduate of the former West Chillisquaque Township High School, Montandon and a 1959 graduate of Lycoming College, Williamsport, where she received a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. Ardene was a fourth grade public school teacher in Valley Forge and Summit, N.J., until her children were born.

Growing up in Montandon, she was a member of the Montandon United Methodist Church until her marriage. Ardene was an active member of the New Providence United Methodist Church, N.J., for 31 years until moving to Muncy in 1991 following her husband’s retirement. She was a current member of the First United Methodist Church, Muncy, where she was active in various boards and activities. Ardene was also a member of the Business and Professional Women’s Club and was a volunteer in the gift booth at the Muncy Valley Hospital.

Ardene was very proud of her family and loved spending time with them.

Surviving are two sons, Jeffrey Robert Judd and his wife, Ann, of Williamsport and Gerald Joseph Judd, of Budd Lake, N.J.; one daughter, Judy J. Hollinger and her husband, Bryan, of Philadelphia; and four grandchildren, Julie Judd Bota, Jennifer Judd Reyes, Zachary Robert Hollinger and Michael Bryan Isaiah Hollinger.

A committal service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 13 in the Montandon Cemetery.

A Memorial Service will follow at 4 p.m. on Friday, August 13 at the First United Methodist Church, 602 S. Market St. Muncy, with her pastor, The Rev. Richard Robinson, officiating

The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions be made to either the First United Methodist Church, 602 S. Market St. Muncy, PA 17756 or the Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o The Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St. Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

