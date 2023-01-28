Lock Haven, Pa. — Archie Ronald “Ron” Shearer, 65, passed away peacefully at his home on January 25, 2023, with his wife and soulmate, Denise, by his side.

Born in Lock Haven on December 22, 1957, Ron was the oldest son of Herb and Jane (Jones) Budinger, both of whom preceded him in death. A graduate of Lock Haven High School, he was a member of the 1975 100th commencement class.

Those who knew and loved Ron will remember him as a natural leader, a truly gifted storyteller, and for his amazing drawing skills (even his doodles were mini works of art); but most of all, they will cherish in their hearts his unconditional and unwavering love for those he called his family.

Ron is survived by his wife Denise (Nyman); children: Timothy Shearer, Carrie Stover Rich, and Craig Stover; four grandchildren: Caleb Stover, Curtis Stover, Gage Young, and Garret Stover; one great-grandchild, Leo Stover; a brother, Lance Budinger (Shelly) of Lock Haven; and two sisters, Lori Budinger-Burke of Pittsburgh and Lesley Budinger of Lock Haven.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jacob Shearer and his sister, Kelli Shearer.

A Celebration of Life and the interment of ashes will be announced by the family at their convenience.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, PA 17745, to assist with the funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.

