Montoursville -- Archie J. Shaner, 96, of Montoursville, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at AristaCare of Loyalsock.

Archie was born January 22, 1924 in Moreland Twp. and was the son of the late Oscar Lowell and Blanche Naomi (Craig) Shaner.

Archie served his country honorable in the U.S. Army. He loved working on the farm, all animals, and word search puzzles. He enjoyed a good meal and had a sweet tooth for the desserts that would follow.

He is survived by a daughter: Carol Ann Bartlett of Statham, Georgia, a sister: Sarah Harman of Hughesville, two brothers: Harland and Paul Shaner both of Hughesville, two grandsons, a great-granddaughter and many nieces and nephews.

Archie is predeceased by two sisters: Mary P. Peters, Carrie Frye, three brothers: Arthur C., Carl O., Verus L. Shaner.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

In Archie’s memory, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA 2805 Reach Rd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

