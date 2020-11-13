Antoinetta "Nettie" Molino Mancine

Williamsport -- Antoinetta "Nettie" (Ciccarelli) Molino Mancine passed away on November 9, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Pasquale and Florence Esposito Ciccarelli; her husbands, Renaldo Molino and Vincent Mancine; brothers, Michael Ciccarelli, James Ciccarelli, and Billy Ciccarelli; and sisters, Josephine Jolin and Mary Lou Beiter.

She is survived by sons: Reynold "Rennie" Molino and Judy Molino, John Molino and Maryjane Molino; grandchildren, Tami Leasure and Scott Molino; great-grandchildren, Garren and Griffin Molino, and Anthony and Ria Leasure; and a brother, Eugene "Geno" and Mary Louise Ciccarelli.

Mom worked for many years as an expert seamstress in the garment industry. She found her true passion in cooking, using recipes that her mother brought from Italy. Her recipes will be passed down to many generations. Mom and Dad raised their family on Linn Street in Newberry and eventually bought a bar/grille in Jersey Shore. They sold the bar and moved back to Linn Street, after dad's passing, she worked for Father Cortez at St. Ann Catholic Church as a chef and caretaker. She was also a proud member of the Lioness Club. In later years she moved to Warren, Ohio, where she lived with her son, John, and Mary. She will always be remembered for her trays of cookies she prepared for weddings and baptisms. She will be very missed by her family.

The family will receive family and friends at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. Third St., Williamsport, on Saturday, November 14, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. Fourth St., Williamsport, with Rev. Brian Van Fossen officiating, followed by a private family burial at Wildwood Cemetery.

Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a memory.

In keeping with CDC guidelines, a mask will be required at both the funeral home and the church.