Montoursville -- Anthony W. Harding, Sr., 81, of Montoursville passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at his home.

Born October 4, 1938 in Melrose, Massachusetts, he was a son of the late John W. and Marjorie Harding. Anthony married the former Carol Marie Howe, who survives. Together they celebrated 60 years of marriage.

Anthony was a graduate of West Bridgewater High School, Massachusetts. He studied nursing for two years in Massachusetts, and later worked as a director of operations for various restaurant chains in Philadelphia. Upon retirement he drove bus for STA (Student Transportation of America), Williamsport.

Anthony was a member of the Fraternal order of the Eagles, Williamsport. He was an avid Eagles football fan. Anthony had a great eye for photography and was a talented chef. He also loved gardening and doing yard work. Anthony lived by the motto, “If you are going to do something, do it right!”

Surviving in addition to his wife are five sons, Anthony W. Harding Jr. and his wife Karen, of Williamsport, Ralph B. Harding, of Wyoming, William T. Harding and his wife Bernadette, of Fairless Hills, David M. Harding and his wife Arlene, of Williamsport and Mark J. Harding and his wife Becky, of Williamsport; one brother, Michael Harding and his wife Mary Lou, of Vermont; seven grandchildren, Amanda, Alanna, Doug, Ralph Jr., Danielle, Zoey and Zack and four great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by one son, Joseph A. Harding; one brother, Jim Harding and one granddaughter, Melissa.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

The family suggests contributions in Anthony’s memory be made to the American Cancer Society, Lycoming Unit, 1948 E. Third St., Williamsport, PA 17701 or online at www.cancer.org.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

