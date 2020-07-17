Milton -- Anthony W. Bowersox, 51, of Turbot Twp., Milton, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at his home.

Born on May 30, 1969 in Lewisburg, he was the son of the late Earl R., Sr. and Virginia (Pursil) Bowersox.

He was a 1990 graduate of Central Columbia High School. Anthony was known as the Can Man, and had a love for John Deere Tractors. He enjoyed going to Dewart & Middleburg Livestock auctions, and going to Fraley’s sales.

Anthony also loved farm animals, being outdoors and loved his food.

Surviving are his two brothers: Earl (Steve Foster) Bowersox Jr., of Pottsgrove, and Zane (Stacy) Bowersox, of Milton; three sisters: Connie (Gerald) Alexander, of Watsontown, Bonnie (Darryl Reece) Rake, of Danville, and Donna Bowersox; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Zachary, and three sisters.

Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 19 and 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 20 at Brooks Funeral Home, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Bill Renno officiating. Burial will follow in Harmony Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Anthony's name can be made to Turbot Township Fire Company, 38 Elementary School Rd, Milton, PA 17847.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, Turbotville. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com