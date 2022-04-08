Williamsport -- Anthony T. Longo, 83, of Williamsport died at The Williamsport Home on March 29, 2022.

Tony was born in Williamsport on June 9, 1938, a son to the late Morris and Irene (Campana) Longo.

Tony was the owner and operator of Morey’s Tavern in Loyalsock Twp. with his brother, Bobby Longo.

He was a long-time member of the former Mater Dolorosa, now St. Joseph the Worker Parish, and had attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in recent years. He was known as being happiest at church or praying in his home. He loved his family and Jesus. Everyone knew Tony, and he knew you too. He loved watching sports, especially the Mets and the Raiders. He spent his time playing cards and filling in crosswords. He also coached the Mustang baseball team for many years.

He is survived by his daughter, Janine (Michael) Butler of Montoursville; sons, Morris J. (Nancy) Longo of Montoursville, Anthony T. (Karen) Longo II of St. Augustine, Florida, and Joseph Longo (Lisa Michael) of Loyalsock; grandchildren, Alexandria Butler (Kurt Weiland), Kevin (Jess) Butler, Morris B. (Alexa Campbell) Longo, Jordan (Benjamin) Krawiec, and Anthony (Michele) Longo; great-grandchildren, Rex & Emmett Butler-Weiland, Levi & Max Butler, and Liam & Olivia Longo; sister, Grace Ann (Steve) Engler of California; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Anthony is preceded in death by his brother, Robert M. Longo.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, with the Rev. David W. Bechtel officiating, followed by burial at St. Boniface Cemetery.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements, to sign a register book or share a memory, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Tony’s name to either the Alzheimer’s Association, National Processing Center, PO Box 96011, Washington D.C., 20090-6011 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN., 38105.



