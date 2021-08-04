Lock Haven -- Anthony Ray Stevenson, 39 of Island Road, Lock Haven passed away July 30, 2021 at his home.

He was born in Barnegat, N.J. on March 25, 1982 to George W. and Pamela Ray Clayton Stevenson III who preceded him in death.

Anthony is survived by a son; Anthony "Ben" Stevenson, four daughters; Alexis Hess, Gabby Stevenson, Analise Hess and Gretta Hess, two brothers; Vincent E. Sojka and Larry F. Sojka, one sister; Nichole M. Sojka.

A family and close friend gathering celebrating his life will be held at 2153 Island Road, Lock Haven on the evening of Wednesday, August 4, 2021 starting at 3 p.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven.

