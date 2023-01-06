Williamsport, Pa. — It is with great sadness, and a heavy heart that I share the news that Anthony Philip Pagnotto, 72, of Pittsburgh, Pa. passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

“Tony” was born on April 22, 1950 to Michael and Mary (Rotondi) Pagnotto in Williamsport, Pa. After Tony graduated from Williamsport High School in 1968, he went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southwest Louisiana. After college, Tony married and settled in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where he was employed in the control and automation industries servicing the Southeast industrial corridor. Tony raised 2 loving children, Anthony P. Pagnotto and Mark J. Pagnotto. Later in life Tony moved to Nashville, where he became a NASCAR fan, and spent time off from work visiting his sons, nephews, family, and friends.

Growing up, Dad talked fondly of his childhood where he spent his summers on the banks of the “crick” near the Susquehanna River, earned spending money as a caddie at Williamsport Country Club (Naturally, his favorite movie was “Caddie Shack”), and the snow! To us southern born Pagnottos, the white powdery stuff always held a bit of allure. He would tell us so many stories that I actually believed Pennsylvania was an artic tundra where he raised pet penguin named Hector until I was about 10 years old. Here’s one last passage from his favorite singer and poet:

“May God bless and keep you always

May your wishes all come true

May you always do for others

And let others do for you

May you build a ladder to the stars

And climb on every rung

May you stay forever young

May you stay forever young”-Bob Dylan

Tony is survived by his brother, Michael J. Pagnotto, Jr., sister Margaret Pagnotto Wojton, two children, Anthony P. Pagnotto Jr. (Diva) and Mark J. Pagnotto, and three amazing grandchildren, Edgar, Samuel, and Arthur. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, friends and colleagues from across the United States.

A private burial in Wildwood Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. Additionally, plans for a celebration of life in Williamsport are in the works. Online condolences may be made on Anthony’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

