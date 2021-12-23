Williamsport -- Anthony Michael “Tony” Parente, 79, of Williamsport died Thursday, December 16, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport from complications due to COVID-19.

Surviving is Anthony’s wife of 39 years, Judith A. “Judy” Gouldin, M.D.

He was born March 22, 1942 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. He was the eldest son of Michael and Agnes (Yelle) Parente. Tony graduated from Fairfield College Prep School in 1960. He studied engineering at The Bridgeport Engineering Institute, graduating in 1971 near the top of his class, while working as many as three jobs at a time to support his family.

He was employed as Director of Quality of AVCO/Lycoming Turbine Engine Division on the LTS-101 engine used in both helicopter and ground-based applications in Williamsport, Pennsylvania and early in his career as Quality Manager at Lycoming, Stratford, CT, until 1987. Following AVCO, Tony became co-founder of Turbo-Tec Inc. whose business included inspection of helicopter engines for the FAA with the late Al Wilcox for the next 20+ years. He enjoyed restoring his ‘66 GTO that he considered his “girlfriend.” He enjoyed wine making at his vineyard with “The Three Amigos” and as his wife Judy would say, “playing in the dirt” on their property.

He is survived by both his children: Marie Louise (Parente) Kaiser and spouse Michael of Southlake, Texas, and their children Curtis, Steven, and Michelle, and Amanda Michele Burt and spouse Logan of Hagerstown, Maryland, and their children Anthony and Alex.

He was preceded in death by his younger sibling Frederick Parente. He is survived by his remaining sibling Michele A. Elovecky and her spouse Stanley of Monroe, Connecticut, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu flowers, memorial donations can be made to American Rescue Workers, 643 Elmira St. Williamsport, PA 17701.

