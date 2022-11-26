Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Anthony Joseph Tedesco, 89, of Loyalsock passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. He was beloved among his family and friends and will be missed dearly.

Born March 14, 1933 in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Joseph and Emily (Turi) Tedesco.

Tony proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War, an honor he wished had carried longer, and loved telling stories about his experiences around the world.

He was an extremely hard worker who managed resorts in the Poconos including the Pocono Crest, The Picasso, and Le Chateau. He began working in car sales at Fowler Motors in 1980 and was one of the top salespeople in the area for nearly 40 years as he continued working well into his 80s. He was a man of high integrity and honesty and was beloved by his customers who were often more loyal to buying from him than to a particular car brand.

Tony was an avid gardener and loved cooking with his fresh ingredients and treating friends to tomatoes and hot peppers. He loved weightlifting and trained his sons and their friends as they grew up. Tony was a deeply religious man and prayed regularly to Mother Mary and Jesus, with his rosaries wrapped around his hands asking to watch over his loved ones. If you had the pleasure of knowing Tony, you knew he was a fantastic storyteller and if you got him rolling, you’d get to hear about his adventures over the years. His favorite phrase was “I don’t procrastinate” and he practiced what he preached by always keeping himself busy.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Jody S. (Bloom) Tedesco, are six children, Mark Tedesco (Sharon), Michael Tedesco (Jennifer), David Tedesco (Tracy), Amy Santini (Tom), Dillon Tedesco (Rachael) and Erik Tedesco; ten grandchildren, Michael, Nicholas, Emilee, Alyson, Jacob, Mason, Cole, Paige, Jake, and Elisabeth; nine great-grandchildren, Makailah, Amayah, Colton, Bianca, Cheyanne, Camden, Angelo, William, and Scarlet; a great-great granddaughter, Ariya; a sister, Joyce Mary Francis; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Joshua Tedesco; three siblings, Patrick Augustine Tedesco, Pietro Reynolds Tedesco, Mary Ann Zangara, and brother-in-law, Jim Francis.

A memorial service to honor Tony’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 29 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. A time of visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. until the time-of-service Tuesday at Sanders.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made in Tony’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 28105 or Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 42938, Philadelphia, PA 19101, two organizations that he supported monthly.

Online condolences may be made on Tony’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

