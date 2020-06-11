Muncy -- Anthony G. Venieris, 94, formerly of Muncy, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Heritage Springs, Montoursville.

Born June 17, 1925 in Rochester, N.Y., he was the son of the late Gus and Helen (Stratis) Venieris. He and his wife, the former Ann Zutes, were married May 18, 1952 in Rochester. Together they celebrated 53 years of marriage before her death March 13, 2006.

Anthony served honorably as a radio operator in the Army Air Corps during World War II. For over 20 years he owned and operated The Prevue Restaurant in Rochester, N.Y. Moving to Williamsport in 1981, Anthony owned and operated Pudgie’s Pizza on Lycoming Creek Rd. until his retirement.

He was a member of the Greek Orthodox faith.

Anthony loved every dog he ever met, as well as soft serve ice cream, hot dogs, Frank Sinatra, "Gone With The Wind," and spending time with his family.

Surviving are two daughters, Kathy V. Robbins, of Montoursville and Cynthia V. (David) Woodhouse, of Alpharetta, Georgia; five grandchildren, Katherine Robbins, Laura (Scott) Pruitt, Roma Robbins (Darian Lakes), Michael Robbins (Angeline Truong) and Angelica Rose (Brendan Donahue); one great-granddaughter, Aurora and two great-grandchildren due in the fall; special family friends, James Robbins and Emily Eck; and grandpuppies Sophie, Bambi, Bella, and Jacob.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by three sisters and one great-granddaughter, Maeve.

