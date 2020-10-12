Muncy -- Anthony G. “Tony” Rizzo, Jr., 92, of Muncy died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Muncy Place.

Born April 28, 1928 in Kelayres, he was a son of the late Anthony G. Sr. and Mary (Choido) Rizzo. On November 27, 1952 he married the former Arlene D. Kandarczyk who preceded him in death on October 2, 2019. Together they celebrated 66 years of marriage.

Tony attended Hazleton High School and served honorably in the United States Army during World War II. He later retired as a lineman from PPL.

Tony was a member of Church of the Resurrection, Muncy, and a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus.

He was a lifetime member of the Edward J. Smith Post 3428 V.F.W., and Roland Ritter American Legion Post 268, both of Muncy. Tony served on Borough Council and later as the Mayor of Muncy for over 30 years, and a member of the Mayor’s Association.

He was very proud of his 1972 Black Chevy Caprice. Tony was also an avid Penn State and Pittsburg Steelers fan. Most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Surviving are two daughters, Donnamarie Ellis, of Muncy, and Terry Abernatha and her husband, Ken, of Williamsport; one sister, Rose Rizzo, of Kelayres; two grandchildren, Toni-Marie (John) Gosizk and Brittany Ellis; one great-grandchild, Laura Gosizk; and five step grandchildren, Stephen, Jenny, Andrew, Krista and Addison.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by one brother, Sandy Rizzo; one sister, Angeline Rizzo; and one son-in-law, Stephen Ellis.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, October 14 at Church of the Resurrection, 75 Musser Lane, Muncy, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon with his pastor, Rev. Glenn McCreary, officiating. Seating may be limited. For everyone’s safety we ask that all attendees adhere to the social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Montoursville.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions in Tony’s memory be made to the Edward J. Smith Post 3428 V.F.W., 12 N. Market St. Muncy, PA 17756, or online at myremembrance.com.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.