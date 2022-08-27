Williamsport — Anthony Frank Berninger, 66, of Williamsport passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born March 13, 1956 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Richard and Kathryn (Fagnano) Berninger.

Anthony was a graduate of Williamsport High School Anthony and was of the Catholic Faith. He was a diligent worker who loved working with his hands. He was a carpenter and mechanic, building mail trucks for the U.S. Postal Service and also did wood working at Rose Valley Wood Products. He enjoyed spending weekends with his family and watching his son truck drag race at Beaver’s Springs Raceway. In his spare time, Anthony liked watching NASCAR Racing and Dallas Cowboys football.

Surviving are one son, Robert Berninger (Kristina), of Muncy; one daughter, Monica Berninger, of Williamsport; two brothers, Ricky Berninger and Brett Snauffer, both of Williamsport; and five grandchildren, Makayla, Matthew, Tegan, Liberti, and Savannah, all of Williamsport.

A memorial service to honor Anthony’s life will be held 11 a.m. Friday, September 2 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be made on Anthony’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

