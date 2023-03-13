Williamsport, Pa. — Anthony Edward Schmaus passed away at the age of 71 on Sunday, March 5, 2023. “Tony” was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, partner, and musician who dedicated his life to his family, the arts, and teaching in his community.

Tony, son of the late Lamar and Marguerite Schmaus, was raised in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, earned his bachelors degree from Mansfield University, and taught music at the elementary and high school levels for over 40 years in New Jersey public schools.

Tony played a variety of instruments in community, school, and church ensembles in addition to teaching and directing the jazz ensemble for the Verona Summer Music Program. In addition to music, he loved cars, cooking, baseball, and spending time with his family and friends.

Tony is preceded in death by his wife, Lillian Schmaus. Tony is survived by his son, Anthony J. Schmaus and his wife Jessica Schmaus; his daughter, Krista Daigle and her husband Brandon Daigle; his two grandchildren, William Daigle and Aubrey Daigle; his siblings, Larry Schmaus and Diane Guiser, several nieces and nephews; and his long-time partner Sharon Handley.

Memorial services will be offered on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. 3rd St. Williamsport, PA.

In lieu of flowers, please honor Tony’s commitment to music education by donating to the Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation: https://mhopus.org.

