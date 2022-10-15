Jersey Shore — Anthony Broglie of Jersey Shore passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Killen Al.

Anthony was born on August 30, 1940 in Baltimore, Maryland to George and Joan Broglie. He graduated in 1958 from Howard High School in Ellicott City, Maryland. He worked for the Department of Defense for 25 years. Anthony loved spending time with his family and traveling the world.

Anthony is survived by his wife Linda and son Ryan, grandkids Allysa, Felicity and Joshua, sisters Dolly Beachy, Jenny Foster, Connie Sparrow, and many nieces and nephews.

He will be laid to rest at Rest Haven Memorial in Lock Haven on Thursday, October 20 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Calvin Cook of Kane First United Methodist church officiating.

Services are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven. Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com and the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.

To plant a tree in memory of Anthony Broglie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

