Anson Landon Mitchell Stover, age 9, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 30, 2020.

He entered this world on February 15, 2011 in Williamsport, son to Shawn M. Stover and the late Lindsie M. (Raudabaugh) Stover who passed away on March 11, 2017.

Anson always left a smile on everyone’s faces. He was a true gentleman with a kind soul, and had the biggest heart. He gave the world a lifetime of love on his short time on earth.

In addition to his father, Anson is survived by his sisters, Maddison, Briar and Aerianna; grandparents, Randy Raudabaugh and Michele (Osgood) Hively, and Laverne Allen Stover Jr; great grandparents, Robert and Janice Raudabaugh, and Linda and Chet Overdorf, and Thomas Reiber; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

In addition to his mother, Anson was preceded in death by his grandmother, Jeanne Reiber, and great-grandmother, Marlene Reiber.

Family services will be private. A public celebration of his life will be held in the spring.

In honor of Anson, the family asks that you pass on a simple act of kindness.