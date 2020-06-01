Lock Haven -- Annie Laura Underwood, 84, a longtime resident of Lock Haven, passed away at Susque-View Home in Lock Haven on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Annie was born in Lock Haven on May 13, 1936, a daughter of Charles C. and Jennie E. (Reeder) Aikey.

She was a member of First Baptist Church in Lock Haven and had been employed as an office manager for a hotel. Annie enjoyed sewing.

Surviving are her husband, Phillip H. Underwood of Catawissa; a son, David Rhinehart of Beach Creek; two grandchildren, Tim Rhinehart and Rick Rhinehart both of Colorado; three sisters, Jane Barton, Shirley Lord and Linda Aikey; step-daughters, Kathy Underwood, Bonnie (Underwood, Sherman) Miller, Lori Underwood and step-son, Scott Underwood; step-grandchildren, Tyler Underwood, Jamie Sherman, Jodi (Sherman) Fuhrman and Justin Sherman; step great grandchildren, Brandon Sherman.

In addition to her parents; a daughter, Susan Sheesley and brother, Jim Aikey all preceded her in death.

A memorial service and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions in Annie’s name may be made to, Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services had been entrusted with handling arrangements, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a fond memory.