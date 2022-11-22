Trout Run, Pa. — Annette M. McClure of Trout Run, 61, gained her angel wings on November 15, 2022 surrounded by loved ones at UPMC Williamsport.

Born April 16, 1961 in Williamsport, daughter of Vern L. Rhone (Betty) and Shirley (Evans) Cunningham.

She was a graduate of Williamsport High School and worked for ShopVac for 25 years. Annette was very grounded in her faith; she was a deeply devoted member of her church (Liberty Church).

Annette had an amazing sense of humor and a beautiful laugh! She was extraordinarily kind, generous, and compassionate. In her free time, she enjoyed always being on the move in her Subaru, observing birds and nature, and spending time with friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Robert Cunningham and Nephew Danny Splain. Annette will be lovingly remembered by her mother, father, and son Richard McClure (Stephanie) of Williamsport, husband Jack McClure of Laceyville; siblings, Audrey Waltz (Glen) of Trout Run, Peggy Thompson (Bill) of Cogan Station, Gail Hill (Ray) of Williamsport, Michelle Liddic (Ron) of Williamsport, Rick Rhone of Trout Run, and several nieces and nephews that she was more of a second mother to than aunt.

We will miss Annette dearly, but we are so grateful for the time we had to spend with her. We will always feel her presence in our hearts.

A life celebration for Annette will be held Saturday, November 26 from 1 – 3 p.m. at Liberty Church; 8692 State Rte. 414, Liberty, PA 16930.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Liberty Church in Liberty PA, or the ALS Association greater Philadelphia Chapter 321 Norristown Road – Suite 260 – Ambler, PA 19002.

Arrangements are entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made on Annette’s memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.