Salladasburg — Annetta C. Krape, 70, of Salladasburg passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022 at ManorCare North, Williamsport.

Born February 3, 1952 in Jersey Shore, she was the daughter to the late Robert C. Seyler and the former Delpha N. Bryant. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard H. Krape, Sr. on January 6, 2021; granddaughter, Jennifer; 5 brothers; and three sisters.

She is survived by a son, Richard H. Jr. (Allison) Krape of Greensburg, Pa.; three daughters, Annetta C. (Dave) Krape of Milton, Linda K. (Gene) Leiphart of Cogan Station, and Susan R. (Steve) Foulkrod of Cogan Station; 7 grandchildren, Kyle, Kody, Melinda, Ryan, Amber, Billy, and Logan; sisters, Sharon N. Whipple of Cogan Station, Karen L. Nittinger of Williamsport, and Vicki L. Seyler of Chickasha, Oklahoma; and two brothers, George B. Seyler of Jersey Shore and Larry D. Seyler of Chickasha, Oklahoma.

Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

www.WelkerFuneralHome.com

