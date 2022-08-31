Williamsport — Anne M. (Leiphart) Ocker, 92, of Williamsport passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was married on June 27, 1970 to Robert E. Ocker, who survives, and they have shared 52 years as husband and wife.

Anne was born on February 14, 1930 in Massachusetts and was the daughter of the late Merl and Helen (Kilroy) Leiphart. She had worked at Sharwell and was a member of St. Boniface Church. She enjoyed cooking, reading, and loved her grandchildren.

In addition to her husband Robert, she is survived by ten grandchildren; Jennifer Borgess, Kevin Borgess (Beth Love), Meghan Borgess, Aaron Borgess (Jenn), Faith Kovaleski, Hannah Fichtner (Kurt), Sarah Yutzy (Jared), Lydia Saurman, Kyla Saurman and Lexi Fox (Mike), 16 great-grandchildren, one sister; Mary Kozak of Muncy and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son; Lawrence Borgess and six siblings.

There will be a gathering of family and friends 6 – 7 p.m. Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport. All other services will be private at the convenience of the family.

