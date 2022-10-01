Williamsport — Anne M. Kawa, 89, of Williamsport passed away at UPMC Susquehanna on September 28, 2022 while surrounded by family.

She was born in Shenandoah, Pa. on April 24, 1933, a daughter of the late Andrew and Anna Wargo.

Her husband of 57 years, Mike Kawa, died July 6, 2013.

Anne was an active member of St. Boniface Roman Catholic Church where she served with her husband for many years as a Sacristan and volunteered for the church's carnival. She was also a member of Church Women United.

She graduated from the Williamsport High School and went on to earn an Associate’s degree from the Williamsport Area Community College (W.A.C.C.), now Pennsylvania of Technology, where she earned her LPN degree. In addition to being a stay at home Mom, Anne had been employed by The Williamsport Home, Roseview Center, and The Presbyterian Home.

She is survived by her children and their families; Michael A. Kawa of Middleburg, Pa., Karen A. (Rick) Metz of Williamsport, Patricia A. (Thomas) Moore of Jersey Shore, and Catherine (Patrick) Marcinko of Jessup; 6 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; as well as five siblings.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by four siblings; a grandson; and two great-grandchildren.

The family will receive family and friends at Crouse Funeral Home, 133 E. 3rd St., Williamsport on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. with a recitation of the Rosary at 5:30 p.m. and at the church on Monday, prior to mass, from 10 to 11 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd. Williamsport with her brother, Msgr. Robert Wargo, and the Rev. Robert Antonelli officiating, followed by burial at St. Boniface Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Shriners Children's Hospital, 3551 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 , or to St. Boniface Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd, Williamsport, PA 17701.

