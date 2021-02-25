Montoursville -- Anne M. Devlin, 74, of Montoursville passed away Monday, February 22, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Anne was born on January 4, 1947 in Philadelphia, and was the daughter of the late Anne and Neil Dougherty. She graduated from Little Flower Catholic High School in 1964. She was married to the late George V. Smith and then the late Joseph C. Devlin. She worked as a Title 1 Aide for The School District of Philadelphia and in customer service for Kmart.

Anne was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in South Williamsport where she enjoyed dancing and listening to bands with friends. Some of her favorite pastimes were watching Hallmark movies, shopping at Dollar Tree, Amazon and QVC, redecorating her living spaces with her most recent theme being old red trucks, playing Words with Friends, having coffee talk, and telling stories while sitting around the dinner table. She always wore the best Mimi shirts and comfy loafers. Her biggest love of all was her family. She devoted many years of her life caring for and spending time with family.

She is survived by two children; Chris Smith (Tara) and Peggy Shoemaker (Brad) and was preceded in death by a son George Smith (Shelly) and a daughter Marie Smith.

Also surviving are nine grandchildren whom she loved dearly: Heather Cummings (Joel), Brandon English (Hollis), Katie Herritt (Matt), Emily Jones, Tyler Smith, Greg Shoemaker, Abby Shoemaker, Skyler Smith and Brenna Smith along with nine great-grandchildren: Kayli, Cayden, Bentley, Emersyn, Easton, Sienna, Thane, Jacob and Bridy.

Anne was proud to be one of five siblings with whom she remained close all her life: Neil Dougherty (Bern), the late Maryellen Lyons (the late Jack), Maggie Betz (Gene) and Mike Dougherty (Maria). She was Aunt Nan to numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Anne held a special place in her heart for stepson Patrick Devlin (Jill) and their son Joe.

There will be a visitation from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. with a Celebration of Life service beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Crouse Funeral Home, 133 East Third Street, Williamsport. In keeping with CDC guidelines masks and social distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to a charity of your choice.

