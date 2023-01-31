Williamsport, Pa. — Anne L. Zimmerman-Fike, 84, of Williamsport passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.

Born Dec. 28, 1938 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Francis X. and Carmen S. (Schroyer) Zimmerman.

Anne was a 1957 graduate of St. Joseph Catholic School and retired after many years at Shop Vac.

Anne was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. She spread joy through her crafting, quilting, cross stitch, crocheting, and flower arranging. She loved to travel, especially to the beach. She was proud of her Irish heritage, which showed through her strong-willed personality.

She was loyal to Newberry, where she lived for many years, and volunteered as an election poll worker. Anne would do anything for anyone, especially her family, who will miss her dearly.

Surviving is a daughter, Diane M. Quigley (Robert DeHart), of Pennsdale; two grandchildren, Amanda Rutan and Derrek Quigley; three great-grandchildren, Aurora Kay Harrison, Madelyn Quigley, and Abigail Rutan; a brother, Peter A. Zimmerman (Donna), of Warrensville; a brother-in-law, Lee E. Bieber, of Watsontown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, George C. and Frank M. Zimmerman; a sister, Judith R. Bieber; and a niece, Deborah Bennardi.

A memorial service to honor the life of Anne will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

In honor of her love for her cats, memorial contributions may be made in Anne’s name to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Anne’s obituary page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Anne Zimmerman-Fike as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.