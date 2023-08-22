Williamsport, Pa. — Anne Eulalia (Farabaugh) Donnelly, 95, of Williamsport passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at The Williamsport Home.

Anne married Charles Lawrence Donnelly on November 23, 1950, in Pittsburgh. He preceded her in death in April of 1951.

Anne was born in a family farmhouse located in “Cressoretto.” Allegheny Twp, Cambria County, Pa. on June 3, 1928. She was a daughter of the late Maurice Sylvester Farabaugh and Jeanne Anne (Parrish) Farabaugh. Anne graduated from Mount Aloysius High School and continued her education at Mercy Hospital School of Nursing and later received a BSN at the University of Pittsburgh.

Anne lived in Cresson, Pa. from 1951 to 1970, where she was an active member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church. She then resided in Loretto, Pa. for many years where she was a member of St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church, served as an ambulance volunteer for the Loretto Fire Company, and was a member of the Altoona Soroptimists Club. She was employed by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania: Cresson TB Hospital, Cresson State School, and eventually retired from the Altoona Center as a Nursing Home Administrator in 1978.

Anne was devoted to church and family. She moved to Lycoming County in 1986 to fully and joyfully participate in her grandchildren’s lives. She was an active member of the former Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church in Newberry and of its “Dirty Dozen.” She currently was a member at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, where she dedicated countless volunteer hours to multiple clubs and committees. In her spare time, Anne enjoyed gardening, sewing, crafts, Bible study, and reading. She will be remembered as a model of kindness, fortitude, and generosity.

Surviving are her daughter Mary Ellen Rodgers and husband George I. Rodgers, II; granddaughter Laura D. Grafius and husband Peter J. Grafius; grandson Luke A. Rodgers; sister-in-law Georgia (Jones) Farabaugh, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents and husband, Anne was preceded in death by two sisters, M. Barbara Colaianni and her husband John A. Colaianni, and Rebecca J. Farabaugh; three brothers, Thomas A. and his wife Alice (Smithmyer) Farabaugh, Stephen E. Farabaugh and John D. Farabaugh.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, August 24, 2023 at St. Joseph the Worker Parish (Annunciation Church) 702 West Fourth St. Williamsport. A time of visitation will be held from 9 to 9:50 a.m. Thursday in the church portico.

Burial will be held 11 a.m. Friday in St. Michael’s Basilica Cemetery, Loretto, PA.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Parish 711 West Edwin St. Williamsport, PA 17701 or St. Michael’s Basilica Catholic Church PO Box 10 Loretto, PA 15940.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be expressed on Anne’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

