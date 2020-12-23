Williamsport -- A. Christine Schultz, 75, of Williamsport passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna.

Born July 5, 1945 in Lock Haven, she was a daughter of the late Charles M. and Patricia J. (Kane) Schultz.

Chris was a kind and compassionate person. She loved to volunteer and helped at the Williamsport Hospital and Valley View Nursing Center. For more than 30 years she volunteered at the Riverwalk Senior Center in South Williamsport, a place very near and dear to her heart.

Surviving are a sister, Carolyn Schultz and two very special caregivers who were like family, Bonnie and Bev.

In addition to her parents Chris was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Schultz.

Funeral services to honor the life of Christine will be held privately at Sanders Mortuary to be mindful of the current health restrictions. Burial will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Lock Haven.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Christine’s name to Riverwalk Center for Seniors, 423 E. Central Ave., South Williamsport, PA 17702.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be under Chris’ memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.