Williamsport -- Anna T. Hecknauer, 91, a life-long resident of the East End of Williamsport, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020, at Muncy Skilled Nursing Unit.

Anna was born in Williamsport on February 24, 1929, a daughter of William and Lettie (Moon) Mintzer.

She was a life-long member of St. Boniface Catholic Church. Anna was a homemaker; she enjoyed taking care of her family and just spending time with them.

Her husband of 64 years, George W. Hecknauer, died June 30, 2011.

Surviving are her four children and their families: George Steven (Lucinda) Hecknauer of Elimsport, Margaret (Steven) Case of Colorado, Jeanette (Jay) LaForme and Michael S. Hecknauer, all of Elimsport; 10 grandchildren: Andrea, Erika, Erin, Stevie-Lee, Mandy, Stacey, Matthew, Kelly, Lauren, Ryan; and 22 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, a grandson, W. Jason Case, a great-grandson, Kane, and siblings, Jack and Paul Mintzer, Marie Keiser, Frances Carpenter, Arlene Bell, and Catherine Mintzer, all preceded her in death.

There will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held at Elimsport Cemetery on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. with the Rev. William Corcoran, pastor of St. Boniface Church, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Anna's name, may be made to, Alzheimer's Association, 270 Walker Drive, Suite 201B, State College, PA 16801-2600.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services.