Mill Hall -- Anna Marie Kozy, 78, of Fairground Road, Mill Hall passed away peacefully at her home Monday, July 26, 2021.

She was born in Canyon, West Virginia on January 5, 1943 to the late Stanley and Anne Hegedis Florek.

Anna was united in marriage October 6, 1993 to Kenneth E. Kozy who preceded her in death June 29, 2011. She was a 1960 Graduate of Masontown High School, Masontown, Pa. Anna was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed crocheting, she had a passionate love for flowers and her pet dogs.

Survivors include two daughters; Shelia Marie (Joe) Boskovich of Spraggs, Pa. and Rhonda L. Kephart of Mill Hall. Also surviving is a sister; Margaret (John) Novacich of Point Marion, Pa., nine grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to being preceded in death by her husband Ken, she was also preceded in death by two sisters; Sophie Trader, and Adeline Meo.

She retired with her husband to the Mill Hall in 1996, Anna felt blessed to have such wonderful neighbors in the Walizers and the Glicks.

Funeral Services for Anna Marie Kozy will be held on Tuesday, August 3, at 11 a.m. in the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven. Officiating will be Hospice Chaplain Tom Brokaw. Interment will be in the Cedar Hill Cemetery, Lamar Township. Family and friends will be received in the funeral home from 9 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers memorials will be accepted to the American Cancer Society, 1948 E. Third St., Williamsport, PA 17741.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.



