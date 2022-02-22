Montgomery -- Anna Mae Neufer, 69, of Montgomery passed away, Sunday February 20, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

She is survived by her loving husband, Rodney A. Neufer.

Born March 25, 1952 in Rohrsburg she was a daughter of the late Harry Francis and Pauline C. (Phillips) Reynolds.

She enjoyed horseback riding and time spent with her family. Anna’s doors were always open and she treasured moments with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to her husband are three children, Deanna Ross, Bonnie Frey (Jeff) and Lawrence Jay Ross, Jr. (Becky) all of Montgomery; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Josephine Ryder, Paul Reynolds both of Linden, Gary Reynolds of South Williamsport and Charles Reynolds of Orangeville.

A celebration of Anna’s life will be announced at a later date.

Memorial donations in Anna’s name may be made to Rose View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 1201 Rural Ave, Williamsport, PA 17701.

