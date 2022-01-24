Muncy -- Anna M. Michael, 86, of Muncy died Friday, January 21, 2022 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

She was born May 31, 1935 in Galeton. On February 10, 1956, she married Neal Michael and together they celebrated 40 years of marriage before his death on April 2, 1996.

Anna worked as a sewer at various sewing factories throughout the area. She enjoyed sewing, doing puzzles and reading.

Surviving are two sons, Donald Michael and his wife, Corina and Daniel Michael, all of Muncy; two sisters, Alice and Helen; daughter-in-law, Linda Michael, of Montoursville; four grandchildren, Cassandra Michael, Cliff Michael, Dustin Michael and Jai Moser; and numerous great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two sons, Gary and Allen Michael and numerous siblings.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Thursday, January 27 at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St. Muncy.

Burial will be held privately in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Anna Michael as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



