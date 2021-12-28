Williamsport -- Anna M. Gardner, 74, of Williamsport passed away Friday, December 24, 2021 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital.

Born October 10, 1947 in Bellefonte, she was a daughter of the late Boyd and Dorothy (Peace) Reeder.

Surviving are three children, David F. Gardner (Angelee), Randy S. Gardner (Kelley), and Wendy S. Gardner (Galen); 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Richard Reeder, Inez Reeder, Mary Louise Womerdorf (Robert) and Diane Scouten (Murl).

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 37 years, Linzy F. Gardner, a daughter, Tammy S. Gardner and a brother, Dale Reeder.

A memorial service to honor Anna’s life will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday December 28 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. A visitation will be held 1 p.m. until the time of service Tuesday at Sanders. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family at Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

Memorial donations in Anna’s name may be made to Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o The Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Boulevard, Williamsport, PA 17701.

