Milton, Pa. — Anna M. Beachel, 99, of Milton passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at her home

Born September 12, 1923 in Bloomsburg, she was the daughter of the late James and Edna V. (Dewald) Sinton. On May 31, 1941, she married Thorp T. Beachel and together they celebrated 60 years of marriage until his passing on February 3, 2002.

Anna worked at Philco-Ford in Watsontown, Milton Shoe Company, and was proud of working on her family farm. She was a member of God’s Missionary Church, New Columbia. Anna and Thorp loved traveling all over on their Harley Davidson motorcycle.

She was an amazing Parcheesi player and loved playing with everyone. She enjoyed gardening, canning, and most importantly, spending time with all of her family. Anna also enjoyed watching the Lawrence Welk show with her grandchildren.

Anna is survived by her son: Thomas Beachel, of Dornsife; two daughters: Dorothy J. (Jay, Sr.) Raup, of Milton and Betty A. Schreffler, of Herndon; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 18 great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter: Edna Mae Beachel (1946); two great-grandchildren: Megan Christine Raup (1999) and Talon Beachel (2022); a son-in-law: Mark Schreffler (2019); a daughter-in-law: Elizabeth Beachel (2017); one brother: Oliver Sinton; and two sisters: Elizabeth and Bertha Beachel.

Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, May 22 at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Danville.

