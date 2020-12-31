Williamsport -- Anna M. “Ann” Grove, 90, of Williamsport passed away peacefully Saturday, December 26, 2020.

Born August 7, 1930 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Melvin M. and Ellen E. (Fink) Grove.

Ann worked various jobs including Vogue Lingerie for 10 years, Sylvania for 26 years and after 25 years of service as a cashier, she retired from Weis Markets in Montoursville at age 85.

Ann was a hardworking person with a generous heart. She was a person of strong faith and attended local churches. She enjoyed traveling, the outdoors, and spending time with family and friends. She was genuine, friendly, full of fun and always remained young at heart.

She is survived by her siblings, Dorothy Shick (Richard) of Mansfield and Melvin Grove of Williamsport; a close niece who helped care for her, Laurie, and many other nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by three sisters, Edith Tawney, Sharon Wolfgang and Nora Crandall.

Due to COVID a graveside service will be postponed to a future date.

