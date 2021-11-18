Montgomery -- Anna Jean Yeagle, 80, of Montgomery died Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.

Born February 8, 1941 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Dorothy (Phillips) Waltman. On Sep. 24, 1960, she married Max “Mike” A. Yeagle, who preceded her in death Jun. 3, 2014. Together they celebrated 53 years of marriage.

Anna Jean was a 1959 graduate of Montgomery High School. She received her cosmetology license and earlier in life, worked as a beautician from her home. Anna Jean and her husband owned the Northwood Motel, which she managed prior to beginning a deli at her husband’s meat market, the former Waltman Meats. Anna Jean operated Jean’s Christmas Store and worked part time as a representative for the former Cochran and Company, before retiring.

She was an active member of Muncy Baptist Church, where she loved participating in the Ladies Bible study group. Anna Jean was on the Library Board for the Montgomery Public Library and worked with the Montgomery school district to help start the RIF reading program.

Anna Jean loved cooking and bragging about her grandchildren and their accomplishments.

Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Dori L. and Dale A. Ludwig, of Grantville; a son and daughter-in-law, William W. and Karen L. Yeagle, of Montgomery; a sister, Joyce L. Giffin, of Ohio; and three grandchildren, Michael D. Ludwig, Cameron W. Yeagle and Nathan W. Yeagle.

Friends will be received from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, at the Muncy Baptist Church, 11 W. Penn St., Muncy, where the funeral will be held at 11:30 a.m. with the Rev. Robert Rice, officiating.

Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions in Anna Jean’s name be made to Muncy Baptist Church, 11 W. Penn St., Muncy, PA 17756

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

