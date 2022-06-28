Linden — Anna Jane Knepley, 84, of Linden passed away, Friday, June 24, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born March 14, 1938 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late John Elmer and Kathryn L. (Murray) Knepley.

Anna was a graduate of Williamsport High School and Northeastern Bible Institute. She was a teacher at the former Turbotville Christian School and was employed at the former Clem Eiswerth Dealership and the former Lee Folk Ford before her retirement. She was an active member of the Anthony Baptist Church for many years where she was the pianist, taught Sunday School, Youth Group, and Vacation Bible School, and was the church treasurer for several years. Anna also served on the Williamsport Area Bible Club Movement Committee. She dedicated her life to serving the Lord and her family and friends.

She is survived by her best friend of many years Larry Wolfe of McElhattan, a sister Barbara Paulhamus (Cecil) of Linden, a brother Thomas E. Knepley (Mary Grace) of Williamsport and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by three step-brothers, Bill Knepley, Bruce Knepley, and John H. Knepley.

A funeral service to honor Anna’s life will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Anthony Baptist Church 4750 Quenshukney Road, Jersey Shore with Pastor Daniel Patrick officiating. Burial will follow in State Road Cemetery, Cogan Station.

Memorial donations in Anna’s name may be made to Anthony Baptist Church 4750 Quenshukney Road, Jersey Shore PA 17740.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on Anna’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Anna Knepley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.