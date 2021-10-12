Williamsport -- Anna J. (Mundy) Bryan, 81, of Williamsport passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

She was married to the late Martin Laverne Bryan who passed away in 1976.

Anna was born on February 13, 1940 in Williamsport and was the daughter of the late Carl Mundy Sr. and Jeanne (Walters) Young. She was a dedicated homemaker and caregiver. Anna was a member of the Calvary Church of the Nazarene and the Jersey Shore Moose. Her hobbies included crossword puzzles, quilting and reading. She also enjoyed spending time with her family.

Anna is survived by five daughters; Doris Bryan, Elaine Lytle (Mike), Janet Young, Christine Clark and Jeanne Clark (Daniel), 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, three brothers; Carl Mundy, Jr., John Young and Christopher Young and one sister; Carole “Becky” Matthews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons; Ivan L. “Butch” Bryan and Donald “Yogi” Bryan and one daughter; Martha Engle.

There will be a public viewing 10 – 11 a.m. Friday, October 15, 2021 at the Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport where the funeral will begin at 11 a.m. Pastor Terri Smith will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery. Following the graveside service, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at the Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 3200 Lycoming Creek Rd., Williamsport.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her church.

