Rote -- Anna E. Rhine, 94, formerly of Rote, Pa., passed away February 6, 2021, at Valley View Nursing Home in Montoursville, where she had resided.

Anna was born in East End Nittany Valley, November 29, 1926 to the late Bruce and Dorothy Eisenhower. On March 10, 1945, she married George C. Rhine, who passed away November 29, 1997.

Anna had been a member of the Salona Lutheran Church, where she was active with the choir and several social groups. She held a number of jobs over the years, including the former Sylvania Plant, in Mill Hall, and the

Central Pennsylvania Auto Auction, in Rote. She volunteered and served as president of the Lamar Township Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.

Throughout her lifetime, Anna was very involved with homemaking and her children's activities; whether it was driving her kids to dance lessons, attending baseball games, 4-H Club, Vacation Bible School or being involved with CRAFT, Inc. (Hope Enterprises). She enjoyed gardening, crafting, jewelry making and thrift shops. Anna was a collector of many things, including stories. She loved to spread joy and make people laugh, which is why she participated in the Off BEN Avenue Follies for over 20 years. She was very social and enjoyed the company of others, family dinners and picnics where she would bestow everyone with her witty one-liners and humorous stories.

Survivors include two daughters, Georgianna Watson of Walden, N.Y., and Amy (Chad) Bryan of Williamsport; one son, Drew (Shelia) Rhine of Loganton, and a brother, Richard Eisenhower of Mill Hall. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Marisol Bower, Sharga Frey and George Watson, along with four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, George; one son, Donnie Rhine; and two brothers, Charles (Bud) and Jack Eisenhower and four sisters; Betty Jeanne Butler, Carolyn (Chatty) Jameson, Louise (Pee Wee) Krall and Barbara Poelaert.

Services for Anna E. Rhine will be held Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home 121 W. Main St. Lock Haven. For the health and well-being for yourself and others, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Officiating will be Pastor Karl Runser, of the Salona Lutheran Church. Interment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions, in Anna's name, can be made to the Salona Lutheran Church through the funeral home.

Online thoughts and memories can be made to www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.