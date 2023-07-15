Watsontown, Pa. — Anna E. Albertson, 96, of Watsontown passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, July 14, 2023 at her home.

Born March 23, 1927 in Watsontown, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Harriet (Dugan) Laidacker. On June 27, 1945, she married Arthur J. Albertson, and together they celebrated 78 years of marriage.

Anna was a 1945 graduate of Watsontown High School. She was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Watsontown. She was an avid bowler in her younger years. Anna was a spicy card and bingo player.

She was a world traveler and enjoyed time in her flower garden. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Arthur, she is survived by her daughter: Deidre A. Rathmell, of Watsontown; two grandchildren: Ross D. (Cher) Rathmell, of Watsontown; and Kelly D. (Jeff) Klinger, of Sunbury; four great-grandchildren: Eric (Shelly) Egli, Kara (Charles) Kerstetter, Cody (Eryn) Rathmell, and Trista Rathmell; three great-great-grandchildren: Sophie Kerstetter, Chase Kerstetter, and Catherine Egli; and one sister: Mary Lou Anderson, of Millville.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law: Dale N. Rathmell; two brothers: Robert and Mike Laidacker; and three sisters: Lola Persull, Gladys Crawford, and Marian Raup.

There will be a visitation held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, July 17 at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with William Spencer, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.

