Muncy -- Anna Berdean Smith, 88, of Muncy died Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at home.

Born at home on December 31, 1932, in Moreland Township, she was a daughter of the late Donald J. and Elizabeth L. (Rife) Burgett. She married Rex Lee Smith on August 10, 1953, and they enjoyed 68 years of marriage.

Anna Berdean received her Bachelor of Science in Education from the State Teachers’ College of Mansfield. After 33 years of teaching, Anna retired from the Horseheads School District in 1988. She was a member of the Sullivanville United Methodist Church, the Moreland Community Church, and the Retired Teachers’ Association. In her free time, Anna loved reading, baking, and socializing with friends and family. Anna was devoted to her family and treasured by them. She will especially be remembered for her famous sugar cookies, her quick wit, and her great hugs.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two daughters, Susan (Bill) Klein of Muncy and Joanne (John) Trifoso of Novato, CA; two brothers, Leon and David Burgett, of Muncy; three grandchildren, Kit (Taliur) Klein, Katurah (Stephen) Eckstein, and Cece Trifoso; and a great-grandson, Maverick Klein.

Anna Berdean was preceded in death by her brother Edward Burgett; and two sisters, Donallee Brown, and Dawn Feigles.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Anna Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



